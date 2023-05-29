 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers will have 18 starters back in 2023 (but some of them won’t be starting)

  
Published May 29, 2023 11:00 AM

The Steelers finished strong in 2022. Most of the players responsible for the finish will be back for 2023.

As noted by Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 18 starters are returning for the coming season. As Batko also notes, not all of them will keep their jobs.

Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. could end up behind rookie first-rounder Broderick Jones. Also, free-agent arrival Isaac Seumalo surely will supplant Kevin Dotson at left guard.

Likewise, cornerback Levi Wallace could get caught in a numbers game with veteran Patrick Peterson and rookie Joey Porter, Jr. And nose tackle Montravius Adams could end up on the bench, given the team’s offseason upgrades on the defensive line.

The four players who won’t be back all come from the defense: linebacker Myles Jack, linebacker Devin Bush, cornerback Cam Sutton, and safety Terrell Edmunds.

However it shakes out, Mike Tomlin and his staff will have the best possible combination of players on the field, and they’ll be ready to go.

They’ll need to be. The AFC keeps getting better and better. For a Steelers team that used to rule the division, the challenge this year begins with staying out of the basement.