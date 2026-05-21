Steelers will hold first training camp practice on July 29

The Steelers have announced their schedule for this summer’s training camp.

Players will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on July 28 for the team’s 59th camp at the school. The first practice session will be held the next day with the first padded practice scheduled for August 3.

Both of those practices will be open to the public. Fans can also come to watch the team work out on July 30-31, August 1, August 4-8, August 10-11, and August 16-17.

The practice on August 8 will be a night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium and the team is set to announce its Hall of Honor class for 2026 at the August 1 practice.