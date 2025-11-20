 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Stefon Diggs reveals he has played through a broken finger

  
Published November 19, 2025 08:38 PM

Stefon Diggs returned from a torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2024 season, and he has dealt with chest and ankle injuries this season.

While answering a question about Drake Maye’s ability to throw touch passes, the Patriots wide receiver revealed Wednesday that he has played through a broken finger.

“I talk to him all the time. I broke my finger a couple weeks ago, so I was just telling him, ‘Hey, I love the way you throw the ball. I really appreciate it,’” Diggs said, via Bernd Buchmasser of patspulpit.com. “He has the ability to put that touch on the ball and make it really easy to catch. I appreciate that.”

Beat reporters followed up about the injury, and Diggs downplayed it.

“Don’t worry about it,” Diggs said. “Least of my worries.”

Diggs, 31, has shown no limitations this season, playing 57 percent of the offensive snaps and leading the team with 59 receptions for 659 yards in 11 games.

“I’m thankful to be where I’m at,” Diggs said. “It’s been a long time coming, but I think more importantly that I’m just still going right now. We’re in the thick of it. I feel like I can’t get caught up in the moment, but I would be remiss if I didn’t take a moment to thank God and thank my teammates. Thank everybody pushing me to where I’m at right now. But more importantly, I’m just still grinding.”