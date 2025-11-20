Stefon Diggs reveals he has played through a broken finger

Stefon Diggs returned from a torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2024 season, and he has dealt with chest and ankle injuries this season.

While answering a question about Drake Maye’s ability to throw touch passes, the Patriots wide receiver revealed Wednesday that he has played through a broken finger.

“I talk to him all the time. I broke my finger a couple weeks ago, so I was just telling him, ‘Hey, I love the way you throw the ball. I really appreciate it,’” Diggs said, via Bernd Buchmasser of patspulpit.com. “He has the ability to put that touch on the ball and make it really easy to catch. I appreciate that.”

Beat reporters followed up about the injury, and Diggs downplayed it.

“Don’t worry about it,” Diggs said. “Least of my worries.”

Diggs, 31, has shown no limitations this season, playing 57 percent of the offensive snaps and leading the team with 59 receptions for 659 yards in 11 games.

“I’m thankful to be where I’m at,” Diggs said. “It’s been a long time coming, but I think more importantly that I’m just still going right now. We’re in the thick of it. I feel like I can’t get caught up in the moment, but I would be remiss if I didn’t take a moment to thank God and thank my teammates. Thank everybody pushing me to where I’m at right now. But more importantly, I’m just still grinding.”