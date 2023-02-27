Stephen Jones: Cowboys have got to have a plan to extend Dak Prescott

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is thinking long term with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jones said he wants the Cowboys to be thinking not just about winning with Prescott in 2023, but also about giving him a long-term contract extension that would keep him in Dallas for years to come.

“We’ve got to have a plan to ultimately extend Dak ,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Prescott’s current contract runs two more seasons, with salary cap hits of $49.1 million in 2023 and $52.1 million in 2024. An extension would allow the Cowboys to lower those numbers in the short term while owing Prescott more money in the long term.

With Prescott set to turn 30 in July, the Cowboys seem interested in keeping him around for many more years, perhaps for his entire NFL career.