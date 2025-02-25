 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gbtushpushban_250225.jpg
Evaluating possible safety concerns of ‘tush push’
nbc_pft_allenmvp_250225.jpg
McDermott: Allen has ‘closed any perceived gaps’
nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gbtushpushban_250225.jpg
Evaluating possible safety concerns of ‘tush push’
nbc_pft_allenmvp_250225.jpg
McDermott: Allen has ‘closed any perceived gaps’
nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stephen Jones: Fanbase deserves to be critical, emotional about our results

  
Published February 25, 2025 08:56 AM

Many Dallas sports fans were enraged by the Mavericks’ recent trade of Luka Doncic to the Lakers and that reaction led to a question for Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones on Monday.

Jones said that he doesn’t “really want to comment on the Mavericks” because he’s not associated with that team, but said he understands why fans would be riled up about that decision and that he wants Cowboys fans “to be emotional and I want them to care.” He said he also understands that many of them are upset by the team’s record in 2024 and “our postseason lack of success” in recent years.

Jones added that the team has to be better and that he thinks they’ve begun doing the work needed to get to that point.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our team and how to take the next step, certainly we’ve been through a lot this offseason already with coach [Brian] Schottenheimer,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “With him hiring a staff and our preparation for the personnel side of things as we come up here to the combine and obviously a place where everybody meets with all the representatives of the potential free agents. A lot of work going on right now, but it’s something we embrace and we just want to bring that success in the postseason and ultimately a championship to our fanbase. They deserve it and certainly deserve to be critical and emotional about it.”

Jones’s comments differ from ones he made at Schottenheimer’s introductory press conference. He referred somewhat derisively to “this drought that people say we’re in, in terms of a championship game or a Super Bowl,” but Monday’s words were less dismissive of those who think that 30 years without reaching either of those games is too long a stretch for any team.