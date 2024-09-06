Stephen Jones hopes “it’s a possibility” Cowboys can extend Dak Prescott’s deal before opener

Dak Prescott said Thursday that both sides are working on a contract for the veteran quarterback. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones echoed that Friday.

Time is running out to get a deal completed for the season opener, though, with the Cowboys playing the Browns on Sunday. A week ago, Prescott seemed to indicate that was his deadline.

Jones was asked on 105.3 The Fan whether getting a deal done in the next two days was possible.

“Yeah, I hope it’s a possibility,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We continue to have productive visits and talks. We’ll continue to work.”

So, what happens if the sides don’t get a deal done before Sunday? All indications are that Prescott will head to free agency in March, with a bidding war for his services commencing.

“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals,” Jones said. “We’re working hard, got our eye on the ball, and we’ll see what happens. I know in the meantime, Dak and our team has their eyes on beating the Browns.”

The Cowboys took two years of negotiations before finally signing Prescott to his second deal in 2021. The four-year, $160 million contract expires at the end of this season.

The Cowboys have no quarterback under contract for 2025 and no Plan B for if Prescott leaves, but they repeatedly have said they hope and expect to sign their starting quarterback to a long-term deal before he becomes a free agent.