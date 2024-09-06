 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stephen Jones hopes “it’s a possibility” Cowboys can extend Dak Prescott’s deal before opener

  
Published September 6, 2024 04:45 PM

Dak Prescott said Thursday that both sides are working on a contract for the veteran quarterback. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones echoed that Friday.

Time is running out to get a deal completed for the season opener, though, with the Cowboys playing the Browns on Sunday. A week ago, Prescott seemed to indicate that was his deadline.

Jones was asked on 105.3 The Fan whether getting a deal done in the next two days was possible.

“Yeah, I hope it’s a possibility,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We continue to have productive visits and talks. We’ll continue to work.”

So, what happens if the sides don’t get a deal done before Sunday? All indications are that Prescott will head to free agency in March, with a bidding war for his services commencing.

“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals,” Jones said. “We’re working hard, got our eye on the ball, and we’ll see what happens. I know in the meantime, Dak and our team has their eyes on beating the Browns.”

The Cowboys took two years of negotiations before finally signing Prescott to his second deal in 2021. The four-year, $160 million contract expires at the end of this season.

The Cowboys have no quarterback under contract for 2025 and no Plan B for if Prescott leaves, but they repeatedly have said they hope and expect to sign their starting quarterback to a long-term deal before he becomes a free agent.