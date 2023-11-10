Stephen Jones: Martavis Bryant brings something we don’t have to our receiving corps

The Cowboys signed Martavis Bryant this week, five years after he last played in an NFL game, because they think he has some unique talents.

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said on San Antonio’s Sports Star that Bryant’s combination of size and speed gives the Cowboys hope that he can return to the form he had as a rookie with the Steelers, when he averaged 21 yards per catch.

“I think the biggest thing is he brings a body type [6-foot-4, 215 pounds], his size, his speed, his length, the whole nine yards that’s something we just don’t have in our receiving corps,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. Nothing against the guys we got here, but we were watching him practice [Thursday] and he’s just about a head taller than the rest of the crew. He’s got a good pedigree. He obviously played and played well in this league before. We just thought it was a good use of a practice squad spot. It’s a long season. You never know how the injury bug is going to go. I love our receiving crew but he has a body type we just don’t have in our receiving corps.”

Multiple suspensions for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy derailed Bryant’s career, but he now says he’s ready to get back on track. And even if it’s a long shot that he ever regains his previous form, signing him to their practice squad represents a low-risk, high-reward bet for the Cowboys.