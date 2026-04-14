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Stephen Jones: No one has called about trading for George Pickens

  
Published April 14, 2026 02:12 PM

The Cowboys’ contract impasse with edge rusher Micah Parsons last year ended with a trade that sent Parsons to Green Bay and some might wonder if the same thing will happen with wide receiver George Pickens this year.

Pickens received the franchise tag from the team ahead of free agency, but he has not signed the tag and there have not been any signs that the two sides are close to an agreement on a long-term contract. If that remains the case, Pickens could take a page from the book Parsons and many others have followed by staying away from the team over the coming months.

That may happen, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be joining any other team’s offseason program. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that the Cowboys have not received any trade inquires about the wideout from other clubs.

The deadline for tagged players to sign a long-term deal isn’t until mid-July and Parsons wasn’t traded until just before the season, so there’s plenty of time for things to play out for Pickens and the Cowboys before we’ll know exactly what the outlook will be for the 2026 season.