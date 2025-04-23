 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stephen Jones thinks Cowboys did a “much better job” of improving roster this offseason

  
Published April 23, 2025 06:35 AM

The Cowboys’ approach to the 2024 offseason drew some criticism for failing to address some areas of need on the roster and those criticisms were referred to often when their season went off track en route to missing the playoffs.

It’s not hard to find areas of need on the team’s roster heading into this week’s draft, but executive vice president Stephen Jones doesn’t think that this has been a replay of what happened last year. The Cowboys re-signed defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa and several other of their own free agents while also making several trades and signing a number of outside free agents that fleshed out the roster.

During a Tuesday press conference, Jones said that he thinks that gives the team the flexibility they want heading into the draft.

“I think we overall did a much better job than last year of doing quite a bit of volume in terms of improving our roster and giving us the opportunity and having an environment where we can pick the best player,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I think our work we did in free agency is really going to pay off. I think it’s going to make us a deeper football team. And what we add through this draft should just make us better and increase the depth that we have. Most of the time, 99 percent of the time, that’s our goal in free agency. Not necessarily to go out and sign the highest-paid guys.”

The draft isn’t the only path to acquiring new players, however. Jerry Jones teased a pair of “substantive” trades that the team has been discussing and the final analysis of all their moves will come once the team hits the field later this year.