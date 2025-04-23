Stephen Jones thinks Cowboys did a “much better job” of improving roster this offseason

The Cowboys’ approach to the 2024 offseason drew some criticism for failing to address some areas of need on the roster and those criticisms were referred to often when their season went off track en route to missing the playoffs.

It’s not hard to find areas of need on the team’s roster heading into this week’s draft, but executive vice president Stephen Jones doesn’t think that this has been a replay of what happened last year. The Cowboys re-signed defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa and several other of their own free agents while also making several trades and signing a number of outside free agents that fleshed out the roster.

During a Tuesday press conference, Jones said that he thinks that gives the team the flexibility they want heading into the draft.

“I think we overall did a much better job than last year of doing quite a bit of volume in terms of improving our roster and giving us the opportunity and having an environment where we can pick the best player,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I think our work we did in free agency is really going to pay off. I think it’s going to make us a deeper football team. And what we add through this draft should just make us better and increase the depth that we have. Most of the time, 99 percent of the time, that’s our goal in free agency. Not necessarily to go out and sign the highest-paid guys.”

The draft isn’t the only path to acquiring new players, however. Jerry Jones teased a pair of “substantive” trades that the team has been discussing and the final analysis of all their moves will come once the team hits the field later this year.