Stephen Jones: We’ll be talking to Jadeveon Clowney about returning right away

Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said after the team’s Christmas win against the Commanders that he’d like to remain in Dallas next season and that he’d like to get a new deal done early enough to ensure he goes to training camp with the team.

The feeling appears to be mutual. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday that the Cowboys plan to have conversations with Clowney about a new deal sooner rather than later.

“We’ll be talking with his guys right away . . . With his willingness to want to be here and us wanting him to be here, hopefully we can figure something out,” Jones said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team’s website.

Clowney did not sign until the regular season was underway in September, but is tied with James Houston for the team lead with 5.5 sacks this season.