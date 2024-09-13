 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stephen Ross hopes to sell up to 15 percent of Dolphins at $7 billion valuation

  
Published September 13, 2024 04:25 PM

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross could be one of the first owners to try to turn the new private equity rules into cold, hard cash.

Via the New York Times, Ross currently is talking with multiple private equity firms, along with individuals, to sell up to 15 percent of the franchise. The valuation would exceed $7 billion.

Which means (math is hard) 15 percent would cost $1.05 billion. In 2009, he finalized the purchase of the entire team and its stadium for $1 billion.

Ross previously had been in talks with Ken Griffin for a minority piece of the team. At one point, Ross reportedly declined an offer in excess of $10 billion (presumably from Griffin) for the team, its stadium, and the Miami F1 race.

Per the new report, the minority piece would include equity in Hard Rock Stadium and the annual F1 contest.

Ross reportedly is looking to sell as much as 15 percent of the team. The new rule would cap the private equity investment at 10 percent.

The only problem with minority interests comes from the complete lack of control that goes along with them. It’s a passive investment. A silent partnership. A vanity play — but also a pretty good investment given the ongoing growth in the value of NFL franchises.