Sterling Sharpe, Steve McMichael among seniors finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame seniors committee has decided on 12 finalists for the Class of 2024.

The committee reduced a list of 31 semifinalists to former players Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Roger Craig, Randy Gradishar, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Al Wistert.

Seniors candidates last played professional football no later than the 1998 season.

The seniors committee will meet Aug. 22 to select up to three candidates for final consideration as members of the Class of 2024. Expansion of the seniors pool for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame was approved in 2022 for the Classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The candidates must receive 80 percent approval from the full Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee in January.

Anderson, Baughan, Gradishar, Meador and Sharpe were among those who reached this stage a year ago, but Chuck Howely, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley went on final ballot and were elected as members of the Class of 2023.