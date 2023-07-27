 Skip navigation
American League Wild Card Series: Seattle Mariners v. Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch the LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays : TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Oregon Spring Football Game
Oregon coach Dan Lanning agrees to an extension through the 2028 season
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?
nbc_golf_pgat_senioropenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 1

Sterling Sharpe, Steve McMichael among seniors finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2024

  
Published July 27, 2023 03:18 PM

The Pro Football Hall of Fame seniors committee has decided on 12 finalists for the Class of 2024.

The committee reduced a list of 31 semifinalists to former players Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Roger Craig, Randy Gradishar, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Al Wistert.

Seniors candidates last played professional football no later than the 1998 season.

The seniors committee will meet Aug. 22 to select up to three candidates for final consideration as members of the Class of 2024. Expansion of the seniors pool for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame was approved in 2022 for the Classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The candidates must receive 80 percent approval from the full Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee in January.

Anderson, Baughan, Gradishar, Meador and Sharpe were among those who reached this stage a year ago, but Chuck Howely, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley went on final ballot and were elected as members of the Class of 2023.