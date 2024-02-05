Steve Belichick agrees to become University of Washington defensive coordinator

Word on Sunday was that Steve Belichick was expected to become the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington and that deal has now come together.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Belichick has accepted the position on Jedd Fisch’s staff. Belichick and Fisch were both on the Patriots staff during the 2020 season.

Belichick began working under his father Bill on the Patriots coaching staff in 2012 as a defensive assistant. He was the safeties coach from 2016-2019 and then coached the outside linebackers through the 2023 season. He also called the defensive plays for the Patriots in recent seasons.

New Patriots coach Jerod Mayo reportedly offered Belichick and his younger brother Brian, who has been the team’s safeties coach, a chance to remain on the staff. There’s been no word on Brian’s plans for 2024 at this point.