Steve McMichael, Devin Hester, Julius Peppers selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Officially, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is still 12 hours away from announcing its Class of 2024. But the vote was taken weeks ago, and some of the selections are starting to be revealed.

Among the three names that will be announced tonight are former Bears Steve McMichael, Devin Hester and Julius Peppers, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

For McMichael, it’s a bittersweet moment, as he’s finally getting Hall of Fame recognition now that he’s 66 years old, suffering from ALS and too ill to fully participate in ceremonies honoring him either at the Super Bowl this week or in Canton this summer. McMichael played defensive tackle for the Bears from 1981 to 1993 and was a major contributor to the great Monsters of the Midway defense that won Super Bowl XX after the 1985 season. For Bears fans, this will feel long overdue.

Hester’s selection will also feel overdue to many who consider him the greatest return man in NFL history. Hester finished his career with 14 punt return touchdowns and 5 kickoff return touchdowns in the regular season, plus a kickoff return touchdown in the Super Bowl and a 108-yard touchdown return off a missed field goal. Hester burst onto the scene with six kick return touchdowns in the first 13 games of his rookie season, one of the most memorable rookie years in NFL history.

Peppers is a no-brainer who was NFL defensive rookie of the year in 2002, a four-time first-team All-Pro, and a member of the All-Decade Team for both the 2000s and the 2010s.