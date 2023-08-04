Steve McMichael in ICU with ALS, family says Hall of Fame induction would mean everything

Steve McMichael, the longtime Bears defensive tackle who is battling ALS, is currently in intensive care after a health setback. His family says his spirit was boosted by the recent news that he’s among the 12 seniors candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

“He needs to see himself enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Please pray for him to get through this,” his wife Misty told Larry Hawley of WGN.

McMichael was recently named one of the 12 players in the Seniors category that have moved on to the next round of voting for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

“It means everything to us,” Misty said. “Everybody knows, especially in the NFL world, that he deserves it, that his stats have always been there.”

The Hall of Fame’s seniors committee will vote this month to narrow the 12 candidates down to three finalists. Those three finalists will then get up-or-down votes from the full Hall of Fame Selection Committee in January. McMichael is considered a strong candidate to be one of the three finalists, and to be voted in, for the Hall of Fame class that will be enshrined one year from now.