 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steve Tisch seeks permission to transfer his Giants’ equity to his children

  
Published March 11, 2026 02:23 PM

The NFL has found a solution to its Steve Tisch problem without having to take official action against him.

ESPN reports that Giants co-owners Steve, Laurie, and Jonathan Tisch have requested permission to transfer their equity into their children’s trusts.

It’s either one hell of a coincidence or a convenient off ramp from an issue that wasn’t going to go away, and that the NFL wasn’t inclined to address.

The outcome still doesn’t excuse the NFL for dragging its feet. Tisch should have been investigated, fully and completely, based on the emails he exchanged with Jeffrey Epstein — after Epstein’s legal troubles first emerged.

But all’s well that ends, apparently. Tisch abandoning his interest in the team presumably ends the matter, since it also presumably ends his direct involvement with the team.