Steve Tisch seeks permission to transfer his Giants’ equity to his children

The NFL has found a solution to its Steve Tisch problem without having to take official action against him.

ESPN reports that Giants co-owners Steve, Laurie, and Jonathan Tisch have requested permission to transfer their equity into their children’s trusts.

It’s either one hell of a coincidence or a convenient off ramp from an issue that wasn’t going to go away, and that the NFL wasn’t inclined to address.

The outcome still doesn’t excuse the NFL for dragging its feet. Tisch should have been investigated, fully and completely, based on the emails he exchanged with Jeffrey Epstein — after Epstein’s legal troubles first emerged.

But all’s well that ends, apparently. Tisch abandoning his interest in the team presumably ends the matter, since it also presumably ends his direct involvement with the team.