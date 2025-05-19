Sting operation results in felony and misdemeanor charges for former NFL LB Adarius Taylor

Former NFL linebacker Adarius Taylor, who appeared in 88 regular-season games with 18 starts over seven seasons, recently was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges as part of a human trafficking sting operation in Florida.

Via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel, Taylor was one of more than 250 who were arrested as part of “Operation Fool Around and Find Out,” which ran from May 2-10.

Taylor faces only misdemeanor charges for solicitation of prostitution. By leaving his six-year-old child in the car while he entered the site of the sting operation, Taylor ended up being charged with felony negligent child abuse without bodily harm.

Per the Polk County sheriff’s office, 141 were charged with soliciting prostitution, 93 were charged with offering to commit prostitution, 10 were charged with offenses related to prostitution such as aiding and abetting or transporting prostitutes, and 11 were charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex or other child sex crimes.

Undrafted in 2014, Taylor played for the Panthers, Buccaneers, and Browns. He appeared in 15 games with 10 starts for the 2018 Buccaneers, where he served as a special-teams captain.