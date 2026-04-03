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Street racing civil trial against Rashee Rice is set for June 9

  
Published April 3, 2026 07:13 PM

The Good Friday inconvenient news dump from the NFL regarding Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has dusted off an old topic.

As noted at the tail end of the item from Nate Taylor of ESPN regarding the league’s decision to clear Rice from potential scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy despite a pending civil lawsuit accusing him of domestic violence, a lawsuit against Rice arising from the March 2024 street racing incident is due to go to trial on June 9.

The driver of the other car, Theodore Knox, recently had a default judgment in excess of $2.8 million entered against him. A default judgment happens either when the defendant never responds to the lawsuit or as punishment for failure to cooperate with the litigation.

Unlike Knox, Rice makes NFL money. Rice is eligible for a second contract. He becomes an obvious target for compensation as to the injuries suffered in the crash sparked by Rice and Knox racing on a Dallas highway.