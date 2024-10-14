Sunday Night Football: Bengals lead Giants 7-0 at halftime in defensive battle

There hasn’t been much to write home about in Sunday’s matchup between the Bengals and Giants, but aside from one play, New York’s defense has contained Cincinnati’s high-powered offense.

The Bengals have a 7-0 lead at halftime.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow ran for a 47-yard touchdown on the team’s opening drive, converting a third-and-18 on the play. But after that, Cincinnati punted on each of its remaining five possessions in the half.

But on the other side, the Giants have not been able to get much going. New York advanced to Cincinnati’s 14-yard line on its second drive. But on first-and-10 from the Cincinnati 14, quarterback Daniel Jones was pressured and threw a ball up to the middle of the field, which was easily intercepted by linebacker Germaine Pratt.

The Giants have not gotten into Cincinnati territory since. But New York will receive the second-half kickoff.

Burrow is 9-of-15 passing for 87 yards. He also leads with 57 yards rushing and a touchdown on two carries. He’s been sacked three times, though pressured plenty more. Tee Higgins has four catches for 48 yards.

Jones has completed 8-of-16 passes for 81 yards and leads the team with 37 yards rushing.

