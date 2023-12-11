Sunday Night Football: Cowboys dominate first half taking 24-6 lead into locker room

The Cowboys came within inches of beating the Eagles in Philadelphia. They apparently are intent on making sure Sunday Night Football isn’t close.

Dallas dominated the first half, taking a 24-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Cowboys had more plays (42 to 27), more first downs (17 to 9), more yards (247 to 176) and a better time of possession (17:40 to 12:20).

The Eagles didn’t punt in the first half, with punter Braden Mann completing a 28-yard pass to Olamide Zaccheaus for a first down on a fake the only time they lined up in punt formation. But the Eagles couldn’t find the end zone.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has field goals of 52 and 44 yards.

The Cowboys got touchdowns from CeeDee Lamb on a 13-yard reception and Rico Dowdle on a 1-yard run. Mike McCarthy challenged the Dowdle score after officials ruled him short of the goal line.

The Cowboys’ final points of the half came with 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter on a 1-yard reception by Michael Gallup. The key play in the eight-play, 75-yard drive came a third-and-six from the Dallas 40 when Eagles rookie Kelee Ringo interfered with Brandin Cooks and grabbed his facemask too. It gave the Cowboys a free 25 yards.

Two plays later, Cooks caught a 30-yard pass to the Philadelphia 1 to set up Gallup’s score.

Prescott is 14-of-23 for 157 yards with two touchdowns, with Lamb catching five for 65 and a touchdown. Tony Pollard has rushed for 32 yards on six carries and has four receptions for 20 yards. Dowdle has eight carries for 31 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 6 yards.

Brandon Aubrey kicked a 60-yard field goal to extend his NFL record of consecutive made field goals to begin a career. He is 27-of-27.

Jalen Hurts went 7-of-13 for 92 yards and took a sack from Micah Parsons. He ran for 28 yards on four carries and lost a fumble on a hit by Donovan Wilson, who recovered the fumble.

A.J. Brown has two catches for 38 yards, and DeVonta Smith two for 39.