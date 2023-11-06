Sunday Night Football: Damar Hamlin a healthy scratch for Bills

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was greeted warmly by everyone when he returned to the scene of his cardiac arrest from last season. He visited with Bengals players and others in the stadium before the game.

Before pregame warmups began, he went on the field to warmup while wearing custom cleats that read “3 is back.”

Hamlin, though, will not play in Sunday Night Football.

He is a healthy inactive, which in and of itself tells a great story.

Hamlin honored the 10 medical professionals who saved his life in January with a scholarship in each of their names. He informed them of the honor during a dinner they shared Saturday.

The Bills’ other inactives are offensive lineman Alec Anderson, offensive tackle Germain Ifedi, defensive tackle Poona Ford, linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) and linebacker A.J. Klein (back).

The Bengals will have running back Joe Mixon, who was questionable with a chest injury.

The Bengals’ inactives are cornerback DJ Ivey, center Trey Hill, linebacker Devin Harper, offensive tackle D’Ante Smith and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shoulder).