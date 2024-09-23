Sunday Night Football: Falcons hold 14-13 lead over Chiefs at halftime

The Chiefs had a couple of opportunities to take the lead over the Falcons late in the first half. But the visitors managed just a field goal, and Atlanta is ahead 14-13 at the break.

After running back Bijan Robinson took in a 1-yard touchdown run to make the score 14-7 midway through the second quarter, the Chiefs came back with a Harrison Butker 53-yard field goal to make the score 14-10.

But even though Kansas City’s defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive, the Chiefs couldn’t move the chains when Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice couldn’t connect on a third-down pass.

Kansas City’s defense then gave the offense another opportunity, with the pass rush forcing Kirk Cousins into an interception on a wobbly pass over the middle. But Atlanta’s defense did well off the sudden change to hold Butker to a 44-yard field goal.

While the Chiefs scored on three of their five first-half drives, they had another key missed opportunity on their first possession. Former Broncos safety Justin Simmons recorded his sixth career pick off of Mahomes to end the possession after 17 plays.

The Falcons got off to a great start, with Cousins hitting receiver Drake London for a 14-yard touchdown to cap their opening drive.

Cousins ended the first half 8-of-11 for 128 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Mahomes is 17-of-27 for 128 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

With the Chiefs playing without Isiah Pacheco, Carson Steele has six carries for 26 yards and Samaje Perine has six carries for 25 yards. Rashee Rice leads with seven catches for 62 yards with a touchdown.

Tight end Travis Kelce has just two catches for 4 yards.

The Chiefs will have a chance to double up, as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff.