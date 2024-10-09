 Skip navigation
Sunday Night Football has six straight games with more than 20 million viewers

  
Published October 9, 2024 06:26 AM

The latest local kickoff time since at least 1950 didn’t keep Sunday night’s Cowboys-Steelers game from racking up massive ratings.

With 20.3 million on average turning in, the Week 5 Sunday night game became the sixth straight audience of 20 million or more to start the season. That streak includes the opening game of the season — Ravens at Chiefs.

The number for Sunday would have been much larger but for the extended lightning delay.

The streak will be tested in Week 6, when the 1-4 Bengals face the 2-3 Giants. But set aside the records. It’s Joe Burrow. Ja’Marr Chase. Tee Higgins. Dexter Lawrence. Malik Nabers (if he’s cleared to play).

Am I saying that just to get my paycheck from NBC this week? Maybe.

Seriously, though, it’s football and it’s on TV and the season is still young. Whether it’s 49ers-Seahawks on Thursday night or the Jaguars-Bears from London on Sunday morning or the Sunday afternoon windows (highlighted by Ravens-Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET and Lions-Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET) or the Monday night Dysfunction Junction bowl between the Bills and Jets, there’s reason to watch every NFL game on every network this weekend.

Just like most weekend during football season.