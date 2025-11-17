Sunday Night Football: Jalen Hurts scores on tush push, Eagles lead Lions 13-6 at halftime

Touchdowns were hard to come by in the first half of Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Eagles. But Philadelphia got one late in the second quarter to take a 13-6 lead into halftime.

Jalen Hurts got in the box on a tush push for his sixth rushing touchdown of the season, capping a 10-play, 64-yard drive that took 4:49 off the clock.

Hurts finished the half 9-of-18 passing for 63 yards. He also had four carries for 14 yards with a TD.

After the consternation throughout the week, receiver A.J. Brown leads with six catches for 43 yards. Saquon Barkley also has 32 yards on 12 carries.

On the other side, the Lions have had effectively one good offensive possession — and even that ended poorly. While Jameson Williams caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, his celebration — jumping on the stanchion of the goal post — cost the Lions 15 yards on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Jake Bates then missed the 48-yard extra point wide right.

Quarterback Jared Goff has completed 7-of-12 passes for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception. David Montgomery has 14 yards on four carries while Jahmyr Gibbs has just eight yards on five carries.

The Lions had just six first downs and were 0-of-4 on third down in the first half. The club also had a pair of turnovers on downs with failed fourth-down attempts at about midfield — one with an offensive play and one on a fake punt.

Detroit will receive the second-half kickoff.