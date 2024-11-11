Sunday Night Football: John Metchie’s first career TD gives Texans 23-7 halftime lead

The Texans scored on five of their six possessions in the first half, but none more special than a touchdown that made the game 23-7 at halftime.

John Metchie, who has battled his way back from leukemia, caught the first TD of his career to cap a six-play, 66-yard drive with 12 seconds left in the second quarter.

With Stefon Diggs out for the season and Nico Collins still sidelined by a hamstring injury, Metchie has ascended into a bigger role for Houston — and he’s come through. Metchie caught all four of his first-half targets for 65 yards, including the 15-yard score. He also had a 25-yard reception during the Texans’ two-minute drill.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was at his best late in the first half to power Houston to a 16-point halftime advantage. After two quarters, Stroud has completed 14-of-20 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown.

While the Lions have shut down the Texans’ run game — Joe Mixon has just 10 yards on 12 carries — Mixon was able to open the scoring with an 8-yard TD run on a jet sweep to cap Houston’s first possession. Mixon also has two catches for 44 yards.

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn hit field goals of 34, 56, and 29 yards in the first half.

Defensively, Houston has largely kept Detroit in check. Quarterback Jared Goff threw three first-half interceptions, though the last one came on a Hail Mary attempt to end the second period. The two picks, however, directly led to points.

Goff was picked off on a tipped pass to end Detroit’s opening drive. That led to Mixon’s touchdown. Then in the second quarter, Goff was hit and the ball was jarred loose and picked up without hitting the ground for an interception. That led to Fairbairn’s 29-yard field goal.

The Texans pressured Goff throughout the first half, though they didn’t pick up a sack. Officially, the team has four quarterback hits.

Goff is 7-of-17 for 91 yards with a touchdown — a 20-yard pass to Sam LaPorta — and three picks.

Houston will have a chance to double up, as the club will receive the second-half kickoff.