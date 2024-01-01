Sunday Night Football: Jordan Addison active, Christian Watson inactive for Packers-Vikings

With the Seahawks on the verge of losing to the Steelers, Sunday night’s matchup between the Packers and Vikings has taken on heightened importance in the NFC playoff race.

Fortunately for Minnesota, the club will have its star rookie receiver available for the contest.

Jordan Addison is active for the game after he was questionable with an ankle injury. Addison did not practice on Wednesday but was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

The Vikings will also have cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, who was questionable with a shoulder injury and illness.

But on the other side, Packers receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) is inactive after he was doubtful for the contest. He did not practice all week.

Receiver Dontayvion Wicks, linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, and offensive tackle Caleb Jones are the rest of Green Bay’s inactives.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., quarterback Josh Dobbs, safety Theo Jackson, guard Chris Reed, offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji, receiver Jalen Nailor, and defensive lineman Jacquelin Roy are inactive for Minnesota. Dobbs is the team’s emergency third quarterback.