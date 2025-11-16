 Skip navigation
Sunday Night Football: Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell are active for Lions-Eagles

  
Published November 16, 2025 06:59 PM

The Lions will have several of their players who were listed as questionable available for Sunday’s matchup with the Eagles.

Left tackle Taylor Decker, right tackle Penei Sewell, receiver Isaac TeSlaa, tight end Brock Wright, cornerback Amik Robetson, and running back Sione Vaki are all active after they were listed as questionable for the contest.

The Lions will not have cornerback Terrion Arnold, safety Kerby Joseph, running back Craig Reynolds, defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, and receiver Tom Kennedy available as they are all inactive.

For the Eagles, running back A.J. Dillon, quarterback Sam Howell, offensive lineman Drew Kendall, cornerback Mac McWilliams, and defensive tackle Ty Robinson are inactive.