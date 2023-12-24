Sunday Night Football: Trent Brown is active for Patriots, but Matthew Slater is out

The Patriots will have left tackle Trent Brown tonight.

Brown, who was questionable with hand and ankle injuries, is not among the team’ s seven inactives.

The Patriots will not have core special teams player Matthew Slater, who is inactive with a hamstring injury. He had three limited practices this week and was listed as questionable.

He will miss his first game since 2017.

The Patriots’ other inactives are tight end Hunter Henry (knee), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), defensive tackle Sam Roberts, quarterback Nathan Rourke, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle). Rourke will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.

The Broncos’ inactives are outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee), quarterback Ben DiNucci, safety JL SKinner, tight end Nate Adkins, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, center Alex Forsyth and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia. DiNucci will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.