 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Super Bowl draws 8.6 million viewers in Canada, most-watched broadcast of the TV season

  
Published February 14, 2023 07:43 AM
nbc_pft_mahomesankle_230213
February 13, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Patrick Mahomes was able to continue playing at a high level in the second half of Super Bowl LVII, despite tweaking his ankle injury at the end of the second quarter.

The United States is not the only country where the Super Bowl is the most-watched television broadcast.

Bell Media reached an audience of 8.6 million viewers for the Canadian broadcast of Super Bowl LVII, a 6 percent increase from last year’s Super Bowl and the most-watched television program in Canada for this TV season.

The Super Bowl is routinely the most-watched TV broadcast of the year in Canada, typically beating even the most-watched Stanley Cup playoff games, as it has achieved the same kind of major event status north of the border as it has in the U.S.

One indication of how much Canadian viewers see the Super Bowl as an event, and not just a football game: The audience for the broadcast peaked not during the thrilling conclusion in the fourth quarter, but during Rihanna’s halftime performance.