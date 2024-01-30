Super Bowl line moves again, with 49ers favored by two

Barely a day after the matchup was set, the line has moved multiple times.

The 49ers opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. As of yesterday morning, it was down to one point for the 49ers.

Now, it’s back to 49ers as two-point favorites, via DraftKings sportsbook.

It’s good for the Chiefs to keep their underdog status. They’ve parlayed it into a couple of road wins in the 2023 postseason. And they’ll surely welcome being the team that is on the wrong side of the betting line.

That will only make it easier for them to once again end up being on the right side of history. Whatever the spread, it should be very hard to pick against a team with a quarterback who is furiously chasing Tom Brady’s seven championships.