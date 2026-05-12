Super Bowl LIX performer is found guilty of resisting an officer

A Super Bowl LIX halftime performer who unfurled a flag in protest was arrested on the spot. He has now been found guilty of one specific crime.

Via the Associated Press, 41-year-old Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu was found guilty of resisting an officer.

Chief Judge Juana Marine-Lombard made the finding of guilt as to the misdemeanor charge. Nantambu also had been charged at the time with disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly.

“We appreciate the chief judge’s careful consideration of the evidence and the decision to hold this individual accountable for resisting law enforcement officers who work every day to protect our communities,” Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement.

Nantambu’s flag said “Sudan and Free Gaza.” After displaying the flag, he started running. He refused to comply with a directive to stop.

He’ll be sentenced on June 1. Nantambu faces a fine of up to $500 and up to six months in prison. The NFL also has banned him from all league events for life.

Nantambu separately is the alleged victim in the May 2025 shooting involving former NFL receiver Antonio Brown. Brown admits he fired a weapon; he claims he was acting in self-defense.