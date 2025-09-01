T.J. Hockenson: I’m one of the top route-running tight ends in the league

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was able to play 10 games last season after recovering from a torn ACL and MCL.

But now he’s feeling healthier and more like himself entering 2025 and is expecting to make a clear on-field impact.

“I’m one of the top route-running tight ends in the league,” Hockenson said recently, via Andrew Krammer of the Minnesota Star Tribune. “I pride myself on creating separation and you look at it and that’s what I do on Sundays. … There’s been times throughout my career I’ve had challenges and I’ve always been able to bounce back and be a better player than what I was.”

“I have plenty of goals, and they’re to the standard I want them to be,” Hockenson added. “I obviously want to be the top tight end in this league. I want to be the best player in this league, but I’m also focused on being the best teammate I can be.”

Hockenson has reached 900 yards with three different starting quarterbacks: Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff with the Lions, plus Kirk Cousins with Minnesota. He’s now trying to establish that kind of chemistry with J.J. McCarthy, noting that the young QB’s style of thinking about routes is a little bit like two of Hockenson’s former teammates.

“J.J. is a lot like Staff and a little like Kirk,” Hockenson said. “Just depends on the routes and what we’re doing. ‘I want you here at this time, but on the same hand I want you to get open. I’m going to trust you.’”

Hockenson finished 2024 with 41 receptions for 455 yards with no touchdowns. In 2023, he caught 95 passes for 960 yards with five TDs in 15 games before going down with his season-ending knee injury.