T.J. Watt: I’d be lying if I said Monday night wasn’t special

The Steelers defense saved the day against the Browns and linebacker T.J. Watt was a major part of the effort.

Watt had a sack, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, and he returned a fumble 16 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was the first touchdown of his NFL career and the sack broke a tie with James Harrison for the franchise record in that category.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t special,” Watt said, via the team’s website. “It hasn’t really set in and it probably won’t until I have time to sit down and process what really happened tonight.”

Watt now has 81.5 career sacks and that number seems likely to grow at a rapid pace since he has already notched four through the first two weeks of this season. That should make for more special days and nights in what’s already been a special career for the Steelers star.