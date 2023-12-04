T.J. Watt on lack of holding calls against opponents: NFL has something going against me

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was able to return after leaving Sunday’s game with an injury, but he wasn’t expressing much relief when he hit the podium for his postgame press conference.

Watt said the Steelers got their “ass kicked” by the Cardinals in a 24-10 loss that dropped them to 7-5 on the season. Watt was also upset about the lack of a holding penalty on Cardinals tackle Paris Johnson on the play that sent him to the sideline medical tent late in the third quarter and said after the game that he feels like the league has adopted a policy of not throwing flags on players blocking him.

“I don’t know. The NFL has something going against me, so I don’t wanna talk any more negatively towards them,” Watt said. “I don’t know what I did, but I’ll leave it at that.”

Watt didn’t express any doubt about his availability for Thursday night’s game against the Patriots, so he won’t have to wait long to see if his postgame comments pay off with a flag or two.