Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
T.J. Watt participates in second day of Steelers’ OTAs

  
Published May 24, 2023 11:27 AM

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was on the field Wednesday, participating in the second day of the team’s organized team activities.

Photos and videos from practice showed Watt working with teammates.

He was not present Tuesday for Day 1 of the voluntary work, Chris Adamski of triblive.com reports.

This week is the first week of OTAs, the practice-like portion of the NFL’s spring workout calendar. The only mandatory practices is the three minicamp practices, which the Steelers will conduct June 6-8.

Watt has done some training on his own, away from the team, in the past. He did not participate in any of the team’s offseason workouts in 2021 while trying to work out a contract extension and still had 22.5 sacks and won defensive player of the year.