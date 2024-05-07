 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Taulia Tagovailoa to participate in Cardinals’ rookie minicamp on tryout basis

  
Published May 7, 2024 04:27 PM

Taulia Tagovailoa will continue his tryout tour of the NFC West this weekend.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Taulia, the younger brother of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will participate in the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis.

This past weekend, Taulia participated in the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He was not offered a spot on the 90-man offseason roster.

Taulia played college football at Alabama and then Maryland. He petitioned the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility earlier this year. The request was denied.

It’s clearly an uphill climb for Taulia. He’s absolutely motivated to make something happen for his pro football career.