Taylor Heinicke agreed to pay cut with Falcons

Taylor Heinicke remains on the Falcons roster as a backup to Kirk Cousins, but the quarterback’s contract isn’t the same as it was at the start of the offseason.

Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports that Heinicke agreed to a pay cut for the 2024 season. He was set to make a base salary of $5 million, but that has been slashed to $1.21 million.

Heinicke also received a $1.32 million bonus after the start of the new league year and had $40,000 in per-game roster bonuses taken out of the pact. The result was more than $4 million in cap savings for the Falcons.

The Falcons dropped to two quarterbacks when they traded Desmond Ridder and they seem likely to add another member to the group, but Heinicke’s adjusted contract points to him remaining the No. 2 on the depth chart in Atlanta this year.