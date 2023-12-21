Taylor Heinicke: I have a lot of confidence in my game, if I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here

At 6-8, the Falcons are still alive in the NFC South race.

But they’re going to have to get more out of their offense if they’re going to have a real shot at the postseason.

That’s part of why Atlanta has gone back to Taylor Heinicke at starting quarterback. After starting two games in the middle of the season, Heinicke will replace Desmond Ridder for the last three games.

“Des and I found out Monday afternoon and nothing’s really changed, it’s kind of the same thing as before,” Heinicke said in his Wednesday press conference. “We come in every day, work together, trying to get each other better, again, he’s still leading the meetings as before and if he misses something up there, I’ll chime in and say something.

“We have a really good relationship and he’s been helping me out this week so far.”

Heinicke has appeared in three games with two starts. He replaced Ridder in the Week 8 loss to Tennessee before starting the Week 9 and Week 10 losses to the Vikings and Cardinals. But Heinicke suffered an injury against Arizona and wasn’t able to finish the game.

In those three appearances, Heinicke has completed 55.4 percent of his throws for 498 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

“I have a lot of confidence in my game, if I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here,” Heinicke said. “If someone told me you’d be in your eighth year in the league — if they told me that as a rookie, I would’ve took it in a heartbeat. So the fact that I’m still here I feel like I’m doing something right.

“Obviously, I was out of the league two, three years ago, and I told myself if I get back in, I’m going to have fun and I’m just going to play every play like it’s my last. And that’s been working for me for the last two, three years. So, I feel like if I just keep doing that, good things will happen.”

After Sunday’s matchup with the Colts, Heinicke and the Falcons will have two road matchups against the Bears and Saints to end the season.