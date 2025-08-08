 Skip navigation
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday’s preseason game for the Chargers

  
Published August 8, 2025 03:26 PM

Trey Lance and Taylor Heinicke are competing for the backup quarterback job behind Justin Herbert. The official depth chart lists Lance OR Heinicke as the No. 2.

Lance started the Hall of Fame Game, and Heinicke will get his turn Sunday against the Saints, Eric Smith of the team website reports.

Lance played 47 snaps in last week’s victory over the Lions, going 13-for-20 for 120 yards and two touchdowns before turning it over to DJ Uiagalelei. Heinicke did not play.

The Chargers acquired Heinicke in a trade with the Falcons a year ago, and he had mop-up duty in four games last season. He re-signed with the Chargers this offseason.

Heinicke has appeared in 42 games with 29 starts with the Texans, Panthers, Commanders, Falcons and Chargers. He has thrown for 6,663 yards with 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.