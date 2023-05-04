Taylor Lewan files suit against doctor for medical malpractice

Former Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan announced earlier this week he was filing a lawsuit over a 2020 surgery to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Attorneys for Lewan filed the suit Tuesday night in circuit court in Escambia County, Florida, Teresa Walker of the Associated Press reports.

He accuses renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews of medical malpractice, claiming the surgery left him with “severe and permanent” damage. Benjamin Sherman, Baptist Health Care, Baptist Medical Group, along with the Andrews Institute, also are named as defendants.

The three-time Pro Bowler claims in the lawsuit that an improper repair caused “permanent injury to his right knee, and surrounding structures, tendons, cartilage, and ligaments” and cut Lewan’s NFL career short as a result of “negligent acts and omissions.”

“We cannot comment on patients or pending litigation,” Christian Garman of the Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, told Walker.

Lewan, 31, underwent surgery to repair his knee Oct. 27, 2020, and returned to start 13 games in 2021. He tore the same ACL in the second game of the 2022 season.

The Titans released him Feb. 22 with a failed physical after knee injuries limited him to 25 of 50 regular-season games the past three seasons. He remains a free agent.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial and asks for damages in excess of $50,000 plus costs, interest, and other relief decided by the court. It says Lewan is dealing with “severe pain and disability, suffering, disfigurement, loss of ability to enjoy life, past and future medical expenses, past and future loss of earnings, past and future loss of career earnings, past and future loss of career opportunities, and mental distress.”