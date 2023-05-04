 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Taylor Lewan files suit against doctor for medical malpractice

  
Published May 4, 2023 11:45 AM

Former Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan announced earlier this week he was filing a lawsuit over a 2020 surgery to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Attorneys for Lewan filed the suit Tuesday night in circuit court in Escambia County, Florida, Teresa Walker of the Associated Press reports.

He accuses renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews of medical malpractice, claiming the surgery left him with “severe and permanent” damage. Benjamin Sherman, Baptist Health Care, Baptist Medical Group, along with the Andrews Institute, also are named as defendants.

The three-time Pro Bowler claims in the lawsuit that an improper repair caused “permanent injury to his right knee, and surrounding structures, tendons, cartilage, and ligaments” and cut Lewan’s NFL career short as a result of “negligent acts and omissions.”

“We cannot comment on patients or pending litigation,” Christian Garman of the Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, told Walker.

Lewan, 31, underwent surgery to repair his knee Oct. 27, 2020, and returned to start 13 games in 2021. He tore the same ACL in the second game of the 2022 season.

The Titans released him Feb. 22 with a failed physical after knee injuries limited him to 25 of 50 regular-season games the past three seasons. He remains a free agent.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial and asks for damages in excess of $50,000 plus costs, interest, and other relief decided by the court. It says Lewan is dealing with “severe pain and disability, suffering, disfigurement, loss of ability to enjoy life, past and future medical expenses, past and future loss of earnings, past and future loss of career earnings, past and future loss of career opportunities, and mental distress.”