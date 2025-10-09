Taysom Hill, listed as a QB on the roster, could serve as Spencer Rattler’s backup

The Saints are looking for ways to expand Taysom Hill’s role as he gets healthier, which prompted a question to Kellen Moore about whether Hill could serve as the No. 2 quarterback.

“Yeah, it could,” the head coach said, via Matthew Parras of nola.com. “He’s done it plenty of times in his career before.”

The Saints now list Hill as a quarterback on the roster after he was listed as a tight end the past few seasons. Hill plays multiple positions, including receiver, running back and core special teams player.

Hill played only nine offensive snaps in Sunday’s win over the Giants in his return from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2024 season, but one of his plays was a 19-yard throw. Hill’s snaps are expected to increase each week.

Rookie Tyler Shough was the backup quarterback to Spencer Rattler on Sunday.

Moore said the possibility of Hill serving as the No. 2 quarterback is not a reflection of Shough’s development. But he would not speculate whether the Saints could have Shough inactive on game days in the future. Moore referred to that as hypothetical “math problems.”