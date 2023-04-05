 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TCU quarterback Max Duggan among quarterbacks Cowboys have shown interest in

  
Published April 5, 2023 04:10 PM
nbc_pft_hcunderpressure_230403
April 3, 2023 08:39 AM
From Brandon Staley to Mike McCarthy, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which NFL head coaches they believe are under the most pressure entering the 2023 NFL season.

The Cowboys have Dak Prescott entrenched as their starter and re-signed Cooper Rush as Prescott’s backup. They also have Will Grier, who made two starts for the Panthers in 2019 in his only NFL action.

That hasn’t stopped them from taking a look at draft prospects at the position.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the 2022 Heisman runner-up, worked out for the Cowboys during their annual Dallas Day, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports. Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley II, who played his high school ball at nearby Frisco Lone Star High School, also participated in the workout at the team facility.

The Cowboys also have worked out University of Houston quarterback Clayton Tune, per Watkins.

They had a video call with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who is rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.