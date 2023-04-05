TCU quarterback Max Duggan among quarterbacks Cowboys have shown interest in

The Cowboys have Dak Prescott entrenched as their starter and re-signed Cooper Rush as Prescott’s backup. They also have Will Grier, who made two starts for the Panthers in 2019 in his only NFL action.

That hasn’t stopped them from taking a look at draft prospects at the position.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the 2022 Heisman runner-up, worked out for the Cowboys during their annual Dallas Day, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports. Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley II, who played his high school ball at nearby Frisco Lone Star High School, also participated in the workout at the team facility.

The Cowboys also have worked out University of Houston quarterback Clayton Tune, per Watkins.

They had a video call with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who is rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.