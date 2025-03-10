 Skip navigation
Teair Tart agrees to one-year deal with Chargers

  
Published March 10, 2025 06:35 PM

Defensive tackle Teair Tart will be staying put.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Tart has agreed to a new deal with the Chargers. Tart will return on a one-year contract worth $5.5 million.

Tart signed with the Chargers last August after spending the offseason with the Dolphins. He appeared in every game and had 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Tart split the 2023 season between the Titans and Texans and spent his first three NFL seasons in Tennessee.

The Chargers have also agreed to re-sign edge rusher Khalil Mack and punter J.K. Scott. They are also set to sign former Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson, but wide receiver Josh Palmer and defensive tackle Poona Ford have agreed to deals with other teams.