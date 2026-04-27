Teair Tart even more motivated after signing long-term deal

The Chargers paid Teair Tart a total of $6.225 million the past two seasons. They signed him to a three-year, $30 million deal in February, with $20 million guaranteed.

The defensive lineman insists the money won’t change him.

“No, it actually builds on it. Same me,” Tart said Monday, via Eric Smith of the team website. “I always got something to prove. I know I play with a chip on my shoulder, always got something to prove, always want to find ways to get better each and every season.

“I got a new contract, but it don’t change the goals. It don’t change the ambition I got for myself and this team.”

Tart, 29, has played for the Titans and Texans and spent the 2024 offseason and part of that training camp with the Dolphins. The Chargers signed Tart following his release from the Dolphins.

Now, he’s under contract for three more years.

“I think it was great. I love being here. The staff knows that. Everybody in the building knows that,” Tart said. “I’m extremely appreciative. I feel like over the years, it’s been a long journey. I’ve been busting my ass day-in and day-out, always trying to prove my worth to the staff, to my teammates, trying to prove myself each and every day. It’s much appreciated, and honestly I thank God. I feel blessed.”

Tart has totaled 61 tackles, one sack, one interception and six quarterback hits in his two seasons in Los Angeles.