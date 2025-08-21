Teams are trading guys who were destined to be cut

In five days, all rosters must drop from a maximum of 90 players to 53. And there’s a viable alternative to cutting players and getting nothing in return.

Players who are destined to be visited by “The Turk” could be traded instead.

We’re already seeing it. The Chiefs dealt former second-round receiver Skyy Moore to the 49ers, for a flip of sixth- and seventh-round picks. Minnesota’s decision to trade defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, a team captain a year ago, was the alternative to what would have been an eyebrow-raising cut next week.

So expect more trades in the coming days. And, when they happen, realize that most of the players who have been traded would have been cut if their teams hadn’t found a way to make a deal.