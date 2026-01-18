 Skip navigation
Tearful Josh Allen says he let his teammates down, four turnovers cost Bills the game

  
Published January 17, 2026 08:56 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was in tears as he spoke after today’s loss to the Broncos, saying he takes personal responsibility for the disappointing ending to the Bills’ season.

“It’s extremely difficult. I feel like I let my teammates down tonight,” Allen said. “Missed opportunities throughout the game. It’s been a long season. I hate how it ended and that’s going to stick with me for a long time. . . . You can’t win with five turnovers. I fumbled twice, threw two picks. When you shoot yourself in the foot like that you don’t deserve to win football games.”

The Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss featured some highly questionable calls by the officials, but when Allen was asked about those calls he declined to blame the officials, instead saying that any loss is going to be disappointing.

“Yeah, I mean, losing that way regardless, losing in the playoffs is not fun,” Allen said. “If one or two plays go our way, it’s a different story.”

Ultimately, Allen pout the loss on himself.

“I love my teammates,” Allen said. “I’m extremely sorry and disappointed in how this ended.”