Ted Ginn Jr. named the head coach of the UFL’s Columbus Aviators

  
Published December 18, 2025 10:10 AM

Ted Ginn Jr. played college football at Ohio State and he’ll be back in Columbus, Ohio to kick off his coaching career.

Ginn has been named the head coach of the UFL’s Columbus Aviators. The 2026 season will be the inaugural one for the franchise.

“Today marks a new milestone in my football journey,” Ginn said in a statement. “When I heard that the United Football League was going to have a football team in Columbus, I wanted to be a part of creating a new winning tradition in this city that is such an important part of my life. I can’t wait to start building this team and I ask football fans throughout the state to join the Aviators as they take flight.”

Ginn was a Dolphins first-round pick in 2007 after starring as a wide receiver and kick returner for the Buckeyes. He spent three years in Miami and then moved on to stints with the 49ers, Panthers, Cardinals, Saints, and Bears before announcing his retirement in 2021.