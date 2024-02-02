Teddy Bridgewater named head coach at Alma mater, Miami Northwestern

Teddy Bridgewater may be retiring but he’s still sticking around the game of football.

According to The Portal 305, Bridgewater has been named the head coach of his Alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School.

Via Andy Villamarzo of SI.com, Miami Northwestern parted ways with former head coach Michaelee Harris after one season, which opened the door for Bridgewater to fill the vacancy. The quarterback was the school’s first choice, but was not available to formally take the job until the Lions’ season ended.

With Detroit’s loss to San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, Bridgwater is now at the helm.

Bridgwater passed for 6,712 yards and 70 touchdowns in his high school career.

The No. 32 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Bridgwater appeared in 79 games with 65 starts over 10 seasons with Minnesota, New Orleans, Carolina, Denver, Miami, and Detroit. He completed 66.4 percent of his career passes for 15,120 yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

