Teddy Bridgewater will wear No. 17 tonight after previously wearing No. 50

Teddy Bridgewater now is wearing No. 17, but there’s no guarantee that’s the number he will have next week.

The Lions quarterback selected No. 50 when he signed with the team on Aug. 10.

He has worn No. 5 for his entire career, now with his seventh team, but running back David Montgomery already had claimed the number with the Lions. So, for the preseason, Bridgewater added a 0 to the 5 and played last week’s preseason game in jersey No. 50.

The 2023 rule book allows quarterbacks to wear numbers between 0-19, so Bridgewater always knew he would have to change numbers before the regular season.

Only No. 4 and No. 17 were available.

With cuts coming, though, Bridgewater might find a number more to his liking and switch again before the regular season.