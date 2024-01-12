Tee Higgins heading for free agency, still sees Bengals as his No. 1 option

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has played out his rookie contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, but he’s hoping things work out for him to remain in Cincinnati.

Higgins said both Joe Burrow and J’Marr Chase have made clear that they think the front office should do what it takes to bring him back, and the relationship with his teammates and coaches makes him want to remain a Bengal.

“It means a lot,” Higgins told BleacherReport.com. “Them telling me that they want me to come back, man, it’s family. We’ve been playing together for three or four years now, and I personally would love to be back playing with those guys. It’s not in my hands now, but when the time comes and Cincinnati is there, that’s the number one option right now.”

Burrow is locked into a long-term deal that should keep him in Cincinnati for years to come. Chase will be a free agent a year from now, and there’s been some talk that the Bengals will need to prioritize the salary cap space to keep Chase and won’t be able to keep Higgins. Higgins may have to give the Bengals a hometown discount if he’s going to stick around.